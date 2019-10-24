Flats evacuated due to fire at Kennedy House

Fire crews from Slough and Maidenhead were called to a blaze at Kennedy House in Cippenham at 9:30am this morning.

A small explosion set electrical intakes alight causing smoke damage to a ground floor storage cupboard.

Neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution.

Fire fighters were at the scene for two and a half hours where a man was treated for smoke inhalation and superficial burns to his hands and arms.

He was discharged by ambulance services at the scene but was advised to go to Wexham Park Hospital.

The cause of the explosion is unknown.