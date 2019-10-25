Slough duo jailed for 14 years for bloody attack on rival bikers

A pair of Slough men with connections to the Red Devils and Hells Angels Motorcycle Clubs have been jailed for their involvement in a bloody attack on rival bikers.

Przemyslaw Piwonia, also known as Przemyslaw Korkus, 41, of Penn Road, and Bartosz Plesniak, 34, of Lancaster Avenue, both received 14-year prison sentences alongside five other men in the dock at Kingston Crown Court yesterday (Thursday).

The court heard how the gang descended on an outbuilding at the Forman Club and Institute in Blindley Heath, Surrey, shortly before 7.30pm on November 7 last year.

Dressed in balaclavas and dark clothing, 13 people were spotted on CCTV walking towards the venue before bursting in armed with weapons and attacking members of the Warg Brotherhood and the Vikings Motorcycle Club who were holding their weekly meeting.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after and found seven men with serious stab wounds and blunt force injuries.

One victim had been stabbed through his right arm and another required bowel surgery and 29 staples after being stabbed in the stomach.

Judge Stephen John described the incident as a ‘turf war’ which was engaged by prospective gang members who were looking to ‘earn their spurs’.

Piwonia was arrested within 24 hours and following an intensive investigation ploughing through mobile phone data, CCTV footage and Automatic Number Plate Recognition, six other men were identified, arrested and charged.

Despite protesting their innocence during an eight-week trial in July, the seven men were found guilty and sentenced to a combined sentence of more than 150 years in prison.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Friday, who led the investigation, said: “The horrific nature of this crime, and the meticulous planning that went into this unprovoked attack, has led to lengthy sentences for all seven men, who knew full-well what they were getting involved with that evening.

“In his summing up the judge highlighted how none of the men admitted their role in the events of that evening, and none of them showed any remorse.

“I hope they will take time in prison to contemplate the impact their gratuitous criminal violence had on their victims that night and since – one of whom is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, and another of whom has a metal plate in his arm.

“These convictions should serve as a warning to anyone who believes their loyalties to any group or gang justifies criminality or violence that we will do everything we can to disrupt and detect their activities.”

Piwonia and Plesniak both received 14-year sentences after being found guilty of six counts of Section 18 grievous bodily harm, violent disorder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and possession of an offensive weapon.

David Jacobs, 28, of Chalfont Lane, Rickmansworth, Ladislav Szalay, 32, of Torrington Drive, Harrow, Tamas Tomacsek, 38, of Milton Grove, Enfield, Piotr Zamijewski, 45, of Dorchester Waye, Hayes, were all jailed for 14 years after being found guilty of the same counts.

Jimi Kidd, 39, of Buttinghill Drive, Haywards Heath, was found not guilty of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a bladed article but guilty of the other charges.

Police said anyone with information about the six people still at large should call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.