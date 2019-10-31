Survey reveals people in Slough 'least happy' in Berks and Bucks

A personal wellbeing survey measuring happiness, anxiety and life satisfaction found that people in Slough are the ‘least happy’ in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.

The figures, released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday, October 23, show the average score for happiness in Slough is 7.4 out of 10.

This is the lowest across the two counties, with neighbouring authorities Windsor and Maidenhead and Wokingham both scoring 7.7.

(Graph comparing happiness levels)

The Government’s National Wellbeing Measures, which is based on a survey of about 150,000 participants across the UK, found the national mean average was 7.5.

The survey also found people in Slough were the most anxious, scoring 3.2 out of 10.

This is compared with a score of 3 in Windsor and Maidenhead and 2.5 in Wokingham.

(Graph comparing anxiety levels)

However one Slough borough councillor has hit back and said comparing residents in different areas of the county is like ‘comparing apples and oranges’.

Responding to the data, Cllr Balvinder S Bains (Lab, Upton), lead member for inclusive growth and skills, said: “We think comparing our residents with those of other areas in Berkshire is somewhat apples and oranges; Slough is very different from the rest of the county in many ways, not least of all having suffered more than anywhere else by the effects of austerity – known for having a direct and noticeable impact on happiness.”

He also said a council survey of more than 1,700 people taken last year found Slough residents had a happiness rating of 8.2 and were more satisfied and felt what they did was worthwhile, when compared to the national average.

He added: “We think this shows while many residents have it tough – certainly tougher than the rest of Berkshire – Slough is a place where people work hard to improve their lives, doing worthwhile activities which make them happy and our programme of inclusive growth within the economy, in skills, in housing and for the future means is only set to improve matters further for our people.”

Check out the infographic below to compare local authorities in the United Kingdom.