Police seeking witnesses following Slough assault

Police are seeking witnesses after an assault took place in Slough.

On Thursday, a man in his thirties was walking along High Street, past the Brickhouse, when he was approached by two youths, one of which was on a bike.

They asked the victim for a cigarette, and when he refused they pushed him to the ground and kicked him several times before running away through an alleyway off Hencroft Street.

The victim sustained back and leg injuries and a black eye, with cuts and swelling to his head. He remains in hospital receiving treatment.

PC Toby Iredale, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident that has left a man needing hospital treatment.

“I would urge anyone who has any information to get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online quoting reference number ‘43190330938’.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous on 0800 555 111.”

A 17-year-old boy from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of assault by beating, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a bladed/pointed article in a public place. He has been released on bail until Friday, November 18.