    • Woman taken to hospital after house fire in Slough

    Fire services from Slough, Maidenhead and Langley were called to a house fire in Ennerdale Cresent at 10:40pm last night (Tuesday).

    They remained at the scene until about 2am and a woman was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

    Police were the first to respond after the woman’s four children alerted neighbours to the incident.

    The fire is believed to have been started by a bedside lamp which destroyed the room and caused smoke damage to the rest of the property.

    The children have been taken to safety.

