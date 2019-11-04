Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg sends good luck message to Slough Town

05:19PM, Monday 04 November 2019
Slough Town look to have gained an unlikely supporter after Hollywood A-lister Mark Wahlberg wished the Rebels good luck for the rest of the season.
The Ted star found the time between his famously jam-packed daily routine to send a rallying cry to the club as they aim to secure promotion from the National League South.
A new @sloughtownfc fan? @markwahlberg love this pic.twitter.com/864UA3t6vJ— Neil Baker (@Bakler1) November 3, 2019
Joint boss Neil Baker tweeted a video of the actor dressed in gym gear where he urged the players to ‘aspire to be better’.
His words are likely to be ringing in the team’s ears as they travel to third-placed Havant & Waterlooville on Saturday.
