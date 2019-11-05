Teenager taken to hospital after Cippenham stabbing

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being stabbed Cippenham this afternoon.

The boy was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after police were called to Bantry Road at 2.58pm to reports of a stabbing.

A 14-year-old boy from Slough has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and a scene-watch is in place in the road as officers investigate.

Detective Inspector Will Crowther of Force CID at Slough police station said: “This is a serious incident in which a boy has been stabbed.

“I believe this happened at a busy time of the day and there will be a number of people who would have witnessed what happened.

“I am urging anybody with any information to call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting URN 754 (5/11).

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”

Thames Valley Police has enacted a Section 60 order after the attack, which allows officers to search people for weapons even if they don’t have reasonable grounds to do so.

The order applies to an area bounded by the A4, M4, A412 and Huntercombe Spur. It will last until 6.59am tomorrow, when it will be reviewed.

Acting Chief Inspector John Stanley, based at Slough police station, said: “There will be an increased presence of uniformed officers in the Cippenham area tonight to provide reassurance and prevent a re-occurrence of any disorder.

“Officers have been given authority to use their powers under Section 60 with effect from 3.50pm today (5/11).”