Boy charged following Slough stabbing

06:05PM, Wednesday 06 November 2019
A teenage boy has been charged following a Slough stabbing.
The 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, assaulting an emergency worker and possessing a bladed article.
The charges are in connection with a stabbing that took place yesterday in Bantry Road, Cippenham, where a 17-year-old boy sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The boy will appear in Slough Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday).
