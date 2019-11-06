Boy charged following Slough stabbing

A teenage boy has been charged following a Slough stabbing.

The 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, assaulting an emergency worker and possessing a bladed article.

The charges are in connection with a stabbing that took place yesterday in Bantry Road, Cippenham, where a 17-year-old boy sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The boy will appear in Slough Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday).