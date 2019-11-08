Borough councillor selected as Labour parliamentary candidate for Spelthorne

A borough councillor has been selected as parliamentary candidate ahead of the upcoming General Election.

Cllr Pavitar Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) will stand for the Labour Party in Spelthorne.

The seat has been held by Conservative politician Kwasi Kwarteng since 2010 with the Government minister securing 57.3 per cent of the vote at the last election.

Cllr Mann, cabinet member for planning and regulation at Slough Borough Council, announced her selection on social media last night.

She said: “Looking forward to pounding the streets with local activists and drumming up the Labour vote.

“Only the Labour Party can deliver a better and brighter future for our country.”