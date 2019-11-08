Crowdfunding project launched for after-school drumming workshops in Slough

A crowdfunding project has been launched by the Slough Music Service to set up free multicultural after-school drumming clubs.

The idea behind the project is to encourage nine to 16-year-olds to learn an instrument, work as a team, bringing different cultures together through music.

The council’s music service also hopes to stage a drumming festival in the town centre which will feature marching drums, dhol drums and samba.

Glynis Murphy, head of Slough Music Service, said: “I passionately believe in the project we are crowdfunding for, to provide multicultural drumming clubs in several areas of Slough, so that all young people have access to high quality music provision for free.”

Cllr Martin Carter, cabinet member for children and schools, said: "We do sadly have children in poverty in Slough, and this crowdfunding project will remove the barrier of cost to provide local music lessons for free."

The donation page is open until December 2.

Visit www.spacehive.com/sticks-together to donate.