Slough man jailed for burglary and drug offences after 'frightening ordeal'

A Slough man has been jailed for burglary and drug offences following a 'frightening ordeal' where he threatened his victim in their own home.

Joseph Mwaura, 26, of Bath Road, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday, November 6.

He pleaded guilty to one count of burglary dwelling and one count of possession of a class B drug - cannabis.

The charges related to an incident that took place on August 11 in Church Street, Chalvey at about 5.20am.

He entered a home and woke the victim, demanding money. The victim had none, so handed over a watch.

Mwaura was then arrested on September 13.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Greg Ejegi-Memeh, based at Slough police station said, “I am pleased that Mwaura has been brought to justice.

“This was a distressing situation in which the victim was threatened in his own home, whilst asleep in bed, where he should rightly feel safe.

“He was subjected to a frightening ordeal in which he was also threatened with violence.

“Thames Valley Police does not tolerate this behaviour and we will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”