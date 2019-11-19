Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian dies on M4

Police have appealed for witnesses after a pedestrian died on the M4 this morning.

At about 3.40am a lorry travelling west between Junctions 5 and 6 of the motorway was in a collision with a man.

The lorry driver stopped at the scene and was unharmed, but the pedestrian suffered multiple severe injuries and died at the scene.

Police believe the motorway was foggy at the time and that visibility was poor.

The motorway was closed for about six hours afterwards while investigations took place.

The man has yet to be identified, but police are working to do so and notify his next of kin.

Investigating officer PC Jim Lovell of the Serious Collisions Investigations Unit, said: “This was a tragic collision that has resulted in the death of a man.

“I am appealing to anybody that was driving in the area at the time, who believe that they witnessed this collision, to make contact with police.

“I am also asking anybody who may have a dash-cam and were driving in the area between 3.30 and 3.45am on Tuesday morning to please check to see if it has captured anything that can assist our investigation.

“This is a tragic incident, and we are in the very early stages of the investigation.

“Anyone with any information should call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190360949.”