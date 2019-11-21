Development manager appointed for Slough's Thames Valley University site

The redevelopment of the former Thames Valley University site edged a step closer following the appointment of a development manager to oversee the project.

Slough Urban Renewal (SUR), a partnership between the council and Morgan Sindall Investments, announced Muse Developments will manage the town centre scheme.

The joint-venture aims to deliver 1400 homes, more than 25,000 sq ft and 45,000 sq ft of leisure and retail in the ‘North West Quadrant’ in Wellington Road.

Josie Wragg, chief executive from Slough Borough Council, said in a statement: “The TVU site will be invigorated, housing new homes, new offices, shops and leisure facilities, completing the final quadrant of the heart of Slough – a landmark for our town we can all be proud of.”

Joe Carter, board representative of Slough Urban Renewal, said: “The TVU site is in a significant location within the heart of Slough and we are incredibly excited to be involved in a project of this scale.

"With the plans proposed we can create new homes and commercial space in the town centre with excellent transport links.”

A masterplan is being drawn up for the redevelopment with public consultation expected to begin at the end of 2020.

Council leader James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) added: "I look forward to working with MUSE and our other town centre partners to transform Slough into a place where our residents are proud to live, our businesses continue to thrive and our town centre is rebuilt with a modern offer and new flagship destinations over the next few years."