Slough Christmas lights to be switched on tomorrow

The countdown to the festive season will continue tomorrow (Saturday) with the switching on of the town centre’s Christmas lights.

The free event, sponsored by the Express and run by Slough Borough Council, gets underway at 1pm.

Shoppers can enjoy a community performance by HOME Slough, music from dhol drummers and a choir.

One lucky resident will be picked at random to push the button to switch on the lights which is scheduled to take place in Slough High Street at 5pm.

The festive fun continues on December 14 and 15 when there will be lots of free children’s activities and a craft market.

A petting zoo and train rides are just some of the activities on offer.