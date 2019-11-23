Bedroom fire started from candles in Farnham Common

11:42AM, Saturday 23 November 2019
Firefighters have warned about leaving candles alight following a house fire in Farnham Common.
Two crews from Slough were called to a property in Mayflower Way at about 11pm last night.
They extinguished the fire, which started in a bedroom and caused damage to the upper floor.
The occupants of the property were not at home when the fire started – they alerted the fire brigade when they returned home to the blaze.
Firefighters were are the scene for about two hours. No one was injured.
Crew manager Hoglett said: “The fire service advises candles are always in proper candle holders and fully extinguished before leaving the property.”
