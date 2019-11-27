Man charged with public order offence in Slough

Thames Valley Police has charged a man with a public order offence in Slough.

Adrian Mihai, aged 32, of Montem Lane, Slough, was arrested on November 24 and charged with one count of using threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence.

The charge relates to an incident on November 7 when a community safety warden working for Slough Borough Council was threatened while enforcing a Public Spaces Protection Order.

Mihai has been remanded on conditional bail to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on January 7.