SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Thu, 28
10 °C
Fri, 29
7 °C
Sat, 30
7 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Man charged with public order offence in Slough

    David Lee

    Police alert warns drivers about distraction burglaries in Ascot

    Thames Valley Police has charged a man with a public order offence in Slough.

    Adrian Mihai, aged 32, of Montem Lane, Slough, was arrested on November 24 and charged with one count of using threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence.

    The charge relates to an incident on November 7 when a community safety warden working for Slough Borough Council was threatened while enforcing a Public Spaces Protection Order.

    Mihai has been remanded on conditional bail to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on January 7.

    Comments

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    M4 closures this weekend

    M4 closures this weekend

    The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved