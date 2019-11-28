Man jailed for possession of loaded gun in Slough

A man has been handed a five-year jail term for possessing a loaded gun in Slough.

Officers discovered a firearm belonging to Daniel King, 46, while executing a warrant at a property in Chatfield on November 6 last year.

King, of no fixed abode, was arrested the following day and charged on July 11.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a prohibited firearm on Tuesday, November 19 at Reading Crown Court and was sentenced at the same hearing.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Jessica Lawson, based at Slough Police Station, said: “I am pleased that King pleaded guilty to this offence and will now serve a prison sentence.

“A dangerous weapon has been taken off the streets.

“Thames Valley Police take all reports of incidents involving firearms very seriously and we work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”