General Election 2019: Meet the Slough candidates

As the nation prepares to go to the polls at next week’s general election, the Express spoke to the five candidates vying for votes in Slough.

Labour's Tan Dhesi is aiming to retain the seat he has held since being elected in June 2017.

But he will face opposition from candidates put forward by the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Green Party and The Brexit Party.

Tan Dhesi, Labour

What are your main policies for Slough?

After almost ten years of a Tory Government, austerity and harsh cuts, Slough deserves proper investment in our public services. The future of our NHS, improving housing, educating the future generation and ensuring our streets are safe are all important priorities for me and many of the constituents I meet.

What is your stance on the proposed third runway at Heathrow Airport?

Having taken into account the feelings of the majority of our constituents, the local council and businesses, I voted in favour of expansion. But I have consistently pressed Heathrow Airport for concessions and safeguards for our environment, noise and air pollution and a training and skills centre.

Why should voters back you?

Locally, I have worked on improving transport links to Heathrow, campaigned for better education funding for our local schools, nurseries and colleges, as well as spoken out against division and racism. I appreciate what matters to local people and I will continue to ensure their voices are heard.

Kanwal Toor Gill, Conservatives

What are your main policies for Slough?

First and foremost, I am committed to getting Brexit done and finally giving the town an MP who will represent the wishes they expressed during the referendum in 2016.

Outside of Brexit I have six key priorities which include:

Ensuring Slough gets additional police to make our streets safer

To support the government in pursuing an Australian-style immigration system based on skills

Supporting small businesses and ensuring a 50 per cent discount on business rates from next year

Ensuring Slough gets its fair share of the £220million Government investment in bus services

Ensuring Slough gets its fair share of additional investment made possible by the strong economy

Committing to ensure the Government protects our precious green spaces

What is your stance on the proposed third runway at Heathrow Airport?

My position is clear - we have to challenge the proposed Heathrow expansion. Despite the airport providing many residents with jobs, the concerns around the impact on health and the environment are not unfounded.

Why should voters back you?

I believe residents and businesses in the town need a stronger voice in Parliament and after 20 years of Labour it is clear the town needs change so it has an MP who will properly represent their views.

Aaron Chahal, Liberal Democrats

What are your main policies for Slough?

Crime is a real issue for many be it burglary or stabbings. I would address this by encouraging a short-term measure of increased funding for more police on the streets but we need a long-term solution of more youth centres aimed at taking vulnerable children away from the clutches of gangs and placed in a safe environment.

My second policy is more affordable housing, we need more homes that are aimed at families such as three or four-bed housing. Here in Slough, the council has developed a culture of our homes being rented on Airbnb and I propose limiting the number of days a home can be rented out on Airbnb to only 90 days a year.

Lastly, if elected I would propose scrapping business rates to revitalise our high street.

What is your stance on the proposed third runway at Heathrow Airport?

Overall I am against the proposal. I believe there are big negatives to a third runway, firstly increased air and noise pollution (from a change in flight routes) and more traffic in Slough. It is unlikely a third runway would deliver a significant increase in jobs.

Why should voters back you?

I am the only major party candidate to be clear that I would stop Brexit if elected by the people of Slough and then focus on the real issues affecting Slough such as the NHS, climate Change, jobs and housing.

Julian Edmunds, Green Party

What are your main policies for Slough?

The Green Party’s main policies for Slough are to transform the local economy with the Green New Deal, providing opportunities for new, technology-based businesses doing the work required to reduce carbon emissions to net zero over the next 10 years. And we would provide much needed new housing by converting empty retail property in and around the High Street, by conversion rather than wholesale demolition.





What is your stance on the proposed third runway at Heathrow Airport?

The proposed third runway at Heathrow would lead to the destruction of local housing and businesses, and an unsustainable increase in noise and emissions when we need to be decarbonising across all sectors of the economy. The only benefit from building it is that the immigrant detention centre at Harmondsworth would have to be closed.

Why should voters back you?

I have lived in the Slough area since 1988, except for 8 years in Hungary where I met my wife and we adopted our son. This has given me a good understanding of the issues faced by EU citizens who have moved to the UK, only to be told 17.4 million times they are not welcome here.

A Boris Johnson majority government will make life tough for immigrants of all colours and nationalities, and Slough needs an MP who will tirelessly fight their corner and also fight to restore the rights of British citizens to live elsewhere in Europe.

Delphine Gray-Fisk, The Brexit Party

What are your main policies for Slough?

Slough, situated between the Trading Estate and Heathrow, was a vibrant town not so long ago. Now it is dying, with shops and businesses closing almost daily. Brexit Party policies are to free up organisations from unnecessary regulations, and red tape, and most importantly, cut extortionate business rates.

We would ensure that many more homes are made available, at an affordable price. They need to be built on brownfield sites, with appropriate infrastructure, including adequate parking, local schools and surgeries.

Increasing crime is a major problem. The Brexit Party would increase police numbers significantly and ensure they operate effectively.

What is your stance on the proposed third runway at Heathrow Airport?

The country was assured by Boris Johnson there would be no third runway, it is now Tory policy. We would fight against an additional runway being imposed, which would increase demands, congestion and pollution in the area.

Why should voters back you?

Having been a lady airline pilot I have seen much of the world and know that Britain is one of the best countries in which to live and work. Freed from the EU, and it's stifling regulation, we can make it even better.