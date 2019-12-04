Man appears in court charged with 2003 murder of Daniel Higgins

A man who faces a murder charge over the killing of a teenager in Burnham in 2003 has appeared in court.

Daniel Higgins was tortured and shot in the head by a gang of masked attackers who broke into a property in Thirlmere Avenue in an attack police described as a revenge killing.

Life sentences were handed to Majad Khan, of Wexham Road, and Mohammad Omar Akbar, Slough, for their role in the 18-year-old’s death.

But now 16 years on, Jamil Khalid, of Cooper Way, Cippenham, has been charged with murder.

The 40-year-old is accused of helping the attackers gain entry to the first-floor maisonette on November 8 by giving them a side door key.

Reading Crown Court heard today how Khalid had stayed at the property with his then girlfriend Chloe Muncey.

Her sister, Natalie, told the court on Wednesday how she had been at the flat with the victim Mr Higgins and another friend on the night of the attack.

She said: “They just grabbed him and took him (to the spare room).

“One of the men stayed with me and said ‘it’s nothing to do with you, nothing is going to happen to you as long as you keep your mouth shut’.”

She told the court how she rushed to her bedroom where her 11-month-son had been sleeping.

She added: “The way I describe it, and I still hear that noise now, is that it was like someone had grabbed his legs and they were holding onto him and swinging him against the wall.

“I heard the gunshot and then the footsteps and they were gone.

“Then it was just silence.”

Ms Muncey told the court that Khalid, known as ‘J’, had been coming and going at the property throughout the evening.

He had been searching the house with his friend Kevin for a phone they had allegedly lost, Natalie told the court.

“I just remember him letting himself in, helping Kevin search for this phone and then he’d be outside and back in again.”

She said Khalid threw up while he was at her home and then left about an hour before the attackers arrived.

Timothy Raggatt QC, defending Khalid, told the court that Muncey’s friend, who went out to a nearby petrol station shortly before the masked intruders got there, could have left the front door unlocked.

He added: “If that is actually what happened then the front door would have been unlocked and nobody would’ve needed the key to the side door.”

Khalid denies one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit GBH with intent.

The trial continues.