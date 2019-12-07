Slough man given suspended sentence for making abusive calls to 999

A man from Slough has been sentenced after he was convicted of making abusive 999 calls in Slough.

Ranjit Dhaliwal, 38, from Ledgers Road in Slough, pleaded guilty to the offence in a hearing at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 12.

He returned to the same court yesterday (Friday) and was sentenced to eight weeks’ imprisonment suspended for six months.

The incidents happened at around 6.15am on Sunday, May 15 when Dhaliwal made two 999 calls to police in which he threatened to blow up a house and shoot attending police officers.

He also threatened to blow up a police station and was verbally and racially abusive to members of police staff answering the calls.

Dhaliwal was arrested on May, 28 and subsequently charged with one count of sending by public communication network an offence/indecent/obscene or menacing message on October, 14.

Investigating officer PC Nick Macchia of Thames Valley Police’s Force Intelligence and Specialist Operations unit, said: “The calls made by Dhaliwal were highly inappropriate and threatening in nature.

“Not only did he take up the valuable time of emergency call handlers, thus meaning they were unable to answer genuine 999 calls, the nature of his language and the threats made were completely unacceptable.

“Dhaliwal’s behaviour that morning was totally wrong and wasting the time of emergency call handlers could have had the consequence of a genuine emergency not being answered, causing possible danger to other members of the public.

“We will not tolerate anybody making inappropriate calls, and will also bring offenders to justice who verbally abuse our call handling staff, who are there to help people who are in genuine need of the police.

“I am pleased that Dhaliwal took responsibility for his actions and has now been sentenced accordingly.”