    Thames Water dealing with burst water main in Slough

    Credit: @Sloughpromoter

    A burst water main in Slough is being dealt with by Thames Water.

    A picture on social media today (Monday) showed a plume of water shooting into the air in Wood Lane.

    When contacted by the council, Thames Water said that the main has been reported before, and it was on its way to deal with the problem.

    Thames Water has been contacted for more information.

    Update: 12.50

    The road has been closed by police due to flooding.

