Thames Water dealing with burst water main in Slough

12:37PM, Monday 09 December 2019
Credit: @Sloughpromoter
A burst water main in Slough is being dealt with by Thames Water.
A picture on social media today (Monday) showed a plume of water shooting into the air in Wood Lane.
@SloughCouncil Free car wash? Wood Lane pic.twitter.com/Phk06KKlZr— Sloughlover (@Sloughpromoter) December 9, 2019
When contacted by the council, Thames Water said that the main has been reported before, and it was on its way to deal with the problem.
Thames Water has been contacted for more information.
Update: 12.50
The road has been closed by police due to flooding.
ROAD CLOSED WOOD LANE— TVP Slough (@TVP_Slough) December 9, 2019
Due to flooding Wood Lane is temporarily closed - please use alternative route.@thameswater are working with us to get this resolved as soon as possible. #P7851 #P6778 #SloughNHPT pic.twitter.com/4NGOfbeadg
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.
A Slough man who was part of a ‘prolific’ gang which imported and manufactured illegal anabolic steroids has been sentenced to two years in prison.