Update: All lines reopened following 'police incident' between Slough and Reading

Update (14:45): Great Western Railway has confirmed that all lines have now reopened.

It said delays are likely to continue while the service returns to normal.

⚠️ Following an incident requiring police attention between Slough and Reading, all lines have now re-opened. Residual delays and alterations will continue while we work to recover the service. — GWR Help (@GWRHelp) December 10, 2019

Disruption is expected between Slough and Reading railway stations due to a police incident.

Great Western Railway (GWR) said all lines are closed between the two stations with services likely to be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Trains will also not be running to Burnham or Taplow.

Disruption is expected to last until 2pm.