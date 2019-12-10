SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters attend fire at Queensmere Shopping Centre

    Queensmere Shopping Centre (Ref:123343-1)

    Firefighters from Slough, Maidenhead and Windsor attended a fire in Queensmere Shopping Centre on High Street, Slough at 7:54 this morning (Tuesday).

    Crews found the fire was out on arrival in a fan heating unit.

    They remained at the scene for about an hour while they isolated the system.

