Firefighters attend fire at Queensmere Shopping Centre

12:26PM, Tuesday 10 December 2019
Queensmere Shopping Centre (Ref:123343-1)
Firefighters from Slough, Maidenhead and Windsor attended a fire in Queensmere Shopping Centre on High Street, Slough at 7:54 this morning (Tuesday).
Crews found the fire was out on arrival in a fan heating unit.
They remained at the scene for about an hour while they isolated the system.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.
A Slough man who was part of a ‘prolific’ gang which imported and manufactured illegal anabolic steroids has been sentenced to two years in prison.