Man, 43, critical following 'serious assault' in Slough

Police have renewed their appeal after a 43-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries following a ‘serious assault’ in Slough.

Officers were called to Wexham Road by the ambulance service at 7.53am on Tuesday, December 10, after a man was found in a semi-conscious state on the ground near to Upton Lea Community Centre.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening head injuries, and he remains at Wexham Park in a critical condition.

A scene watch was in place on the bridge in Wexham Road while investigations continue.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Will Crowther of Force CID based at Slough police station, said: “The circumstances as to how this man ended up injured were initially unknown, but we now believe he has been the victim of a serious assault.

“We have now managed to identify the victim, who is a 43-year-old man from Slough, and his family are aware.

“The incident will have happened before 7.53am on Tuesday, and I am now making a renewed appeal to anybody that has any information relating to this to make contact with police.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who believes that they have dash-cam footage to please check this and report it to us if it has captured anything significant.

“Sadly, the man remains in a critical condition in hospital, and our priority is to investigate this thoroughly and bring the offenders to justice.

“You will continue to see an increased police presence in the area while our investigations continue. This will include house to house and CCTV enquiries

“Please don’t hesitate to speak to officers if you have any concerns or information that may assist our investigation.

“We are supporting the man’s family at this difficult time, and would ask anyone who has any information to please get in touch with us."

Call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190385517, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.