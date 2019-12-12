LIVE: General election 2019 in Slough

Good evening,

After weeks of campaigners pounding the streets, today is the day the candidates in Slough find out if it was all worth it.

The early general election exit poll has got Boris Johnson's Conservative party on for a clear majority.

But how will that transfer to Slough?

Reporters David Lee and Georgina Bishop are moored up at The Centre to watch all the action unfold.

23:00: It wouldn't be a general election blog without the customary first ballot box picture. The Express reporters missed it as we were stocking up on sugary goods but thankfully photographer Nick Parford was in place to capture the moment.

23.09: Some figures to kick off proceedings. Labour's Tan Dhesi has held the seat since June 2017 where he secured a healthy lead. The votes last time out were:

Labour - 34,170

Conservative - 17,172

Lib Dem - 1308

UKIP - 1228

Independent - 417

Will Tory candidate Kanwal Toor Gill be able to capitalise on the apparent surge in support for Boris Johnson's party?

23.25: Not much sign of this evening's candidates just yet. Here's Aaron Chahal of the Lib Dems keeping a watchful eye.