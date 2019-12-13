SITE INDEX

    • General election 2019: Tan Dhesi re-elected despite Labour's national struggles

    General election 2019: Tan Dhesi re-elected despite Labour's national struggles

    Credit: Georgina Bishop

    Tan Dhesi was re-elected as Slough’s MP despite his Labour party enduring a difficult night nationally.

    Labour suffered significant losses across the UK with Boris Johnson’s Conservatives looking on course to secure a majority.

    But that success did not follow in Slough, with the Labour candidate securing 29,421 votes out of the 51,197 cast.

    Tory candidate Kanwal Toor Gill came second with 15,781 votes followed by Liberal Democrats candidate Aaron Chahal securing 3,357 votes.

    Mr Dhesi said: “I’d like to thank my agent, my campaign committee, friends and family, supporters and activists for their incredible work to ensure we not only canvassed thousands of doors but we also painted the town red in terms of painting with Labour boards and holding community events and much more besides.”

    He added: “We need to take stock and once we have reconvened and set out a new agenda because the fight back starts straight away in order to form a Labour government in the near future.”

    Full results:

    Aaron Chahal (Liberal Democrats): 3357

    Tan Dhesi (Labour): 29421

    Julian Edmonds (Green Party): 1047

    Delphine Gray-Fisk (Brexit Party): 1432

    Kanwal Toor Gill (Conservatives): 15781

