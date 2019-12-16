Airport security worker from Slough charged over £2million cocaine smuggling attempt

An airport security worker from Slough is among three people charged in connection with an attempt to smuggle cocaine worth more than £2million into the UK.

National Crime Agency officers, supported by Border Force, made the three arrests at Heathrow Airport on Saturday (Dec14).

Airport employee Junaed Ghani Dar, 41, from Slough, was detained at Terminal 2 along with Michael Williams, 34, and Jessica Waldron, 33, both from Dudley in the West Midlands.

Williams and Waldron had just arrived into Heathrow as passengers on a flight from Bogota, Colombia.

After being questioned by NCA officers all three were charged with attempting to import class A drugs.

They appeared before Uxbridge Magistrates court this morning (Monday) where they were remanded in custody until their next court appearance at Isleworth Crown Court on January 16.

NCA branch commander Steve McIntyre said: “Class A drugs fuel violence and exploitation in our communities. Stopping them reaching the streets is a top priority.

“This was a sizeable seizure, likely worth in excess of £2 million at UK prices once cut and distributed.”