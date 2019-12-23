Former Barclays Bank staff jailed for fraud at Slough and Bracknell branches

A pair of apprentice cashiers from Slough who ‘betrayed the trust’ of their customers have been jailed for fraud.

Waseem Ahmed, 22, of Lismore Park, Slough, and Hodaif Nadeem, 22, of Telford Drive, Slough, carried out the frauds at Barclays Bank branches where they worked in Slough and Bracknell.

Ahmed was jailed for four-and-a-half years while Nadeem was jailed for three-and-a-half years at Reading Crown Court on Friday (Dec12).

During an eight day trial in November, the court heard how the defendants defrauded customers of just under £150,000 in April and May 2017.

They accomplished this by transferring large sums of cash out of customers’ accounts and into ‘mule’ accounts.

They also conducted fraudulent transactions over the counter where several thousand pounds were handed over to people who were not the account holders.

During the last week of July 2017, both Nadeem and Ahmed opened another five bank accounts at different banks.

These remained largely inactive until September 2017 when Ahmed’s accounts were used to funnel £29,030 of stolen funds to other bank accounts.

The accounts opened by Nadeem were not used.

The matter came to light when Ahmed conducted just over £40,000 worth of transactions from the account of a deceased man.

An investigation was carried out by Barclays Bank and subsequently Thames Valley Police.

The pair were charged with the offences on August 15 last year with Ahmed being found guilty of one count of conspiracy to defraud, one count of conspiracy to transfer criminal property by means of fraudulent money transfers and one count of unauthorised use of a computer.

Nadeem was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to defraud and one count of conspiracy to transfer criminal property by means of fraudulent money transfers.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rob Gibson said: “The sentences handed down by the court reflects the seriousness of the crimes committed by Waseem Ahmed and Hodaif Nadeem.

“As bank employees they were meant to look after the interests of the bank and its customers; their actions completely betrayed that trust and caused distress to a number of customers.

“Although the means used to select their victims was never established, they were generally elderly and, or based overseas customers. Ahmed and Nadeem had full access to customers’ bank accounts and there was nothing that the victims could have done to prevent their accounts being defrauded.

“The most despicable act concerned Ahmed who raided the bank account of a man whom he knew was deceased, thereby holding up probate for his grieving relatives.

“During the early part of August 2017, Ahmed obtained the work login details for a former colleague which he intended to use to commit further frauds. Thankfully, this colleague alerted the bank which prevented any further loss to customers.

“Despite being caught out by their employers and despite having been arrested on the 8 August 2017, Ahmed committed further offences by allowing bank accounts he held in his name to be used to funnel several thousand pounds worth of stolen funds. It was clear the accounts owned by Nadeem had been opened for the same purpose.

“During the trial Ahmed and Nadeem both claimed they were under duress while committing these offences, but this was rejected by the jury who found them unanimously guilty. The defendants had ample opportunity to tell the police if they were being threatened, yet they did not raise this as a defence until January this year.

“I would like to thank the staff at Barclays Special Investigations team whose hard work and co-operation was instrumental in securing the convictions for fraud.”