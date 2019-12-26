Witness appeal launched after assault in Slough High Street

Police have launched a witness appeal following a serious assault in Slough High Street.

Officers were called to High Street at 2.26am yesterday (Wednesday) where a man, in his thirties, was found with a serious head injury between Contract Options and Peri Peri Chicken.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a critical condition.

A scene watch that was in place in High Street has been lifted.

Investigating officer, detective inspector Sally Spencer, based at Taplow police station, said: “We are currently working to establish the circumstances of this incident that has left a man with a serious head injury.

“We believe there was an altercation with another man which left the victim on the ground in High Street for approximately one hour before he was found, appearing as if he was asleep.

“The victim was wearing a black beanie hat, black gloves, black jeans and a dark grey hooded jacket that had furry material inside the hood. Underneath his coat, the man was wearing a black hooded jacket with a white zip and a white cord through the hood over a navy knitted woollen jumper. His shoes were dark coloured trainers with a white sole.

“I would urge any witnesses or anyone who has any information about what may have happened to please come forward.

“This happened in a busy area in which there were cars and people passing by.

“I would also appeal to any drivers to check dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist with our investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or make a report online quoting reference URN 150 25/12.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”