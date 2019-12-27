Five years in prison for 17-year-old who stabbed man in the leg

A 17-year-old has been sentenced to five years in prison after stabbing a man in the leg in Langley.

It follows an incident on September 25 at about 4.30pm, when officers were called to Station Road.

A man in his twenties was found with a stab wound to his leg and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on September 26, and charged on September 27 with one count of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

He pleaded guilty to the charge at Reading Crown Court on November 4 and on Thursday, December 19 he was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lyndsey Shaw of Slough Force CID, said: “Serious violence across the Thames Valley is not tolerated and those found to be involved will be thoroughly investigated and taken through the court process.

“It is not acceptable to carry a knife and those who then use these weapons to harm another person will face the full force of the law.

“This 17-year-old will now have to spend a significant time behind bars and has a criminal record. He will also have to come to terms with the consequences of his actions that day.”