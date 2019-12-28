Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death of man in his thirties

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in his thirties who was found with a serious head injury on Christmas day.

Officers were called to High Street at 2.26am on Wednesday, December 25 where they found the man in his thirties with a serious head injury between Contract Options and Peri Peri Chicken.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment where he died from his injuries on Boxing Day.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 25-year-old man from Slough was arrested this afternoon on suspicion of murder. He is currently in police custody.