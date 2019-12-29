Slough murder victim formally identified

The victim of a murder which occurred in Slough High Street in the early hours of Christmas Day has been formally identified.

At around 2.26am on Wednesday, December 25, a 36-year-old man was found with a serious head injury between Contract Options and Peri Peri Chicken.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but died form his injuries on Boxing Day.

The victim has now been identified as Phillip Deans from Slough.

A post-mortem examination carried out today recorded the cause of death as a head injury.

A statement from Thames Valley Police read: "His next of kin were informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

"His family members would like their privacy respected at this extremely difficult time."

A 25-year-old man from Slough was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.