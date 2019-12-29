SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sun, 29
10 °C
Mon, 30
10 °C
Tue, 31
9 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Slough murder victim formally identified

    Slough murder victim formally identified

    The victim of a murder which occurred in Slough High Street in the early hours of Christmas Day has been formally identified.

    At around 2.26am on Wednesday, December 25, a 36-year-old man was found with a serious head injury between Contract Options and Peri Peri Chicken.

    He was taken to hospital for treatment but died form his injuries on Boxing Day. 

    The victim has now been identified as Phillip Deans from Slough. 

    A post-mortem examination carried out today recorded the cause of death as a head injury. 

    A statement from Thames Valley Police read: "His next of kin were informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

    "His family members would like their privacy respected at this extremely difficult time."

    A 25-year-old man from Slough was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved