Slough man charged with one count of murder following death of man in his thirties

07:23PM, Sunday 29 December 2019
A Slough man has been charged with one count of murder following the death of a 36-year-old man.
Officers were called to Slough High Street on Wednesday, December 25, at 2.26am after the victim was found with a serious head injury.
The man, who has been formally identified as Phillip Deans, from Slough, was taken to hospital for treatment but died from his injuries on Boxing Day.
Yesterday Dawid Debski, aged 25, of Faraday Close, Slough, was arrested on suspicion of murder.
This evening he was charged with one count of murder and is due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court tomorrow.
