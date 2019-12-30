SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters attend flat fire in Slough

    Grace Witherden

    Fire services called to oven fire in Maidenhead

    Firefighters were sent to a fire at a block of flats in Common Road, Slough, yesterday afternoon.

    Crews from Langley and Maidenhead were sent to the scene at 4.22pm.

    When they arrived firefighters found a small fire caused by an overheated appliance. They were not required to take immediate action.

    Officers stayed on the scene for about an hour to gather information and provide guidance to residents. 

