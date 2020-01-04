'Severe' house fire causes serious damage to Slough home

A 'severe' fire has caused major damage to a house in Slough.

Firefighters were called to a home in Warwick Avenue at about 1.30pm this afternoon (Saturday) and found the first floor bedroom completely alight, before the flames rapidly spread across the whole first floor of the building.

Two crews from Slough and one from Langley were on the scene for about three hours.

The home's occupants had already evacuated the property and were not harmed, and the fire has now been extinguished.

Two hose reels and four firefighters using breathing apparatus were needed to put out the flames. According to firefighters, the first floor was '100 per cent smoke damaged'.

Other parts of the house were also damaged by smoke.

According to Crew Manager Jack Rexworthy, of Slough Fire Station, the fire was caused by a faulty portable mobile phone charger, which was being charged underneath a bed at the property.

Describing the incident as a 'severe house fire', Crew Manager Rexworthy said: "Always make sure any electricals in your home are switched off when not in use."