Murder investigation launched after 18-year-old stabbed in Wexham

A murder investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old man died in Wexham.

Police were called to Benjamin Lane, in Wexham, at about 7.55pm yesterday (Saturday) to reports that a man had been stabbed following an altercation.

He was taken by ambulance to Wexham Park Hospital for treatment but died later that night. His next of kin have been informed, but formal identification has not yet taken place.

Police have arrested two 18-year-old men on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody.

A scene watch has been set up around the Benjamin Lane area and is expected to remain for some time. Some roads in the area have also been closed.

Police have opened a murder investigation and have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any other relevant information, to call 101 quoting reference 1118 4/1/2020.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Dejan Avramovic of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “We are carrying out an extensive investigation following the death of a young man in Slough.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

“We are following a number of investigative lines of enquiry including house to house and CCTV enquiries and we have made two arrests in connection with this incident.

“Members of the public will see an increased police presence whilst we continue to investigate and patrols will be increased in the area.

“We would ask anyone with any information or concerns to please speak to one of our officers.

“I would also like to appeal to the public to please come forward with any information that they may have in connection with this incident.

“Additionally we would ask anyone with dash-cam footage or CCTV footage to please come forward.”