Fire breaks out at Manor Park laundrette

A Manor Park laundrette was evacuated today after a fire broke out in one of the washing machines.

Firefighters from Slough Fire Station were called to Brookford Laundrette, in Farnham Road, at 3pm this afternoon after one of the industrial-sized washing machines there caught fire.

Two fire engines were required and spent about 40 minutes on the scene.

No people were harmed in the incident, and all the people inside evacuated safely.

The fire was contained within the single washing machine and did not damage the rest of the facility.

Firefighters believe the fire was caused by an oil contaminant on an article of clothing that was being washed.