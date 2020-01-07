SITE INDEX

    • Motorcyclist flown to hospital following London Road crash

    David Lee

    A motorcyclist has been flown to hospital with ‘serious chest injuries’ following a crash in Slough this morning.

    Emergency services were called at 8.52am due to reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike outside the Shell garage in London Road.

    The South Central Ambulance Service sent an ambulance and rapid response vehicle to the scene with the Thames Valley Air Ambulance also called out.

    The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man, was treated by paramedics at the scene before being flown to the major trauma centre at Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital.

