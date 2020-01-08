SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Wed, 08
13 °C
Thu, 09
13 °C
Fri, 10
8 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Train disruption expected between Slough and Hayes and Harlington

    All lines blocked after person hit by train between Slough and Maidenhead

    There are delays to Great Western train services between Slough and Hayes and Harlington today (Wednesday).

    Damage to overhead electric wires between the two stations has caused some lines to be blocked.

    Train services running between Slough and Hayes and Harlington may be cancelled or delayed, with disruption expected until 5.15pm.

    TfL rail are conveying passengers between Reading and London Paddington in both directions, Great Western Railway added.

    Visit https://www.gwr.com/travel-updates/live-network-updates for updates.

    Update 5.19pm

    Great Western Railway has announced that disruption could continue until 7.15pm.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved