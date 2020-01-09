Council staff get glimpse of room at new town centre hotel

A preview of what the rooms will look like at a new hotel in the town centre has been given during a tour.

The old library site, situated between the A4, William Street and the High Street, is being transformed into two hotels which will be run by Marriott.

The development, which is being delivered by Slough Urban Renewal, will also have 64 apartments and 4,100 sq ft of restaurant and retail space.

Councillors and officers visited the site and had a look at one of the rooms for the 152-bedroom Moxy Hotel, which will feature subtle Thunderbirds themed graphics in a nod to the Sixties sci-fi series which was filmed on the Slough Trading Estate.

It is set to be completed by spring next year.

The room was completed off-site as a pod and has been transported to the development to show what the future holds.

Paul Aubrey, development manager at SUR, said: “While we still have a way to go until the hotels will be open to the public, elements such as the mock up room really start to bring everything to life.”