Warning after unattended cooking leads to Chalvey house fire

A firefighter has warned people not to leave their cooking unattended following a house fire in Chalvey this afternoon.

Crews from Slough and Langley fire stations were called to a property in Spackmans Way at 3.30pm.

The blaze started after cooking had been left unattended on the hob, with a neighbour raising the alarm after spotting smoke billowing out of a window.

Firefighters searched the house and discovered two people asleep upstairs who were escorted to safety.

They used a hose reel to extinguish the blaze.

The occupants were treated on the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

Station Manager Chris Hutton said: “The clear safety message here is never leave your cooking unattended.”