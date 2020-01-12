Warning after unattended cooking leads to Chalvey house fire

05:55PM, Sunday 12 January 2020
A firefighter has warned people not to leave their cooking unattended following a house fire in Chalvey this afternoon.
Crews from Slough and Langley fire stations were called to a property in Spackmans Way at 3.30pm.
The blaze started after cooking had been left unattended on the hob, with a neighbour raising the alarm after spotting smoke billowing out of a window.
Firefighters searched the house and discovered two people asleep upstairs who were escorted to safety.
They used a hose reel to extinguish the blaze.
The occupants were treated on the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation.
Station Manager Chris Hutton said: “The clear safety message here is never leave your cooking unattended.”
