Slough High Street closed after weather causes part of building to collapse 

UPDATE: High Street incident. We can now confirm the High Street in this area will remain closed to traffic and pedestrians tonight and into tomorrow. Businesses within the cordoned area will be closed until the cordon is lifted. This is for the safety of everyone. Thank you. — SBC (@SloughCouncil) January 14, 2020

The roof of a building has collapsed in Slough High Street this evening (Tuesday).

Part of Slough High Street is currently closed and police officers are on the scene.

Officers believe that part of the building collapsed due to weather conditions.

Police do not believe anyone has been seriously injured and are working with emergency services to make the scene safe.

TVP Slough tweeted: "The road is closed and people are advised to avoid the area. Thank you to everyone for their ongoing patience while we deal with the incident."

The road is closed and people are advised to avoid the area. Thank you to everyone for their ongoing patience while we deal with the incident. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/FcR3LGkYJ9 — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) January 14, 2020

A spokesman from Slough Borough Council confirmed on Twitter that specialist officers are on route to assist emergency services.

We are aware of the incident in Slough High Street and specialist officers are on route to assist emergency services. Please avoid the area if at all possible and take note of road closures. Congestion is heavy so please be patient. Thank you. — SBC (@SloughCouncil) January 14, 2020

South Central Ambulance said final checks were being taken to confirm no one is under the debris.

We are at Slough High Street with @TVP_Slough, @RBFRSofficial & @SloughCouncil. A roof from a block of flats has been blown across the road which is now closed. Fortunately, no injuries currently & final checks being undertaken to confirm no one under the debris @SCAS999RSO pic.twitter.com/dLLteABYp0 — SCAS (@SCAS999) January 14, 2020

Reporter David Lee is on the scene.

Ducked out of @SloughCouncil meeting to try and establish what’s happened. Police say scaffolding has fallen from a nearby building. Cordon currently in place. pic.twitter.com/Ti5inIqzD9 — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) January 14, 2020

7.46pm:

Specialist officers are now on the scene and working with Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue to clear the street.