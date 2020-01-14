SITE INDEX

    • Slough High Street closed after weather causes part of building to collapse 

    Photo by South Central Ambulance

    UPDATE: The High Street in the area will remain closed to traffic and pedestrians tonight and into tomorrow. 

    The roof of a building has collapsed in Slough High Street this evening (Tuesday). 

    Part of Slough High Street is currently closed and police officers are on the scene.

    Officers believe that part of the building collapsed due to weather conditions.

    Police do not believe anyone has been seriously injured and are working with emergency services to make the scene safe.

    TVP Slough tweeted: "The road is closed and people are advised to avoid the area. Thank you to everyone for their ongoing patience while we deal with the incident."

    A spokesman from Slough Borough Council confirmed on Twitter that specialist officers are on route to assist emergency services.

    People have been asked to avoid the area.

    South Central Ambulance said final checks were being taken to confirm no one is under the debris.

    Updates to follow. 

    Reporter David Lee is on the scene.

    7.46pm:

    Specialist officers are now on the scene and working with Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue to clear the street. 

    • Stranger

      01:47, 15 January 2020

      What a dump. But there are poetry workshops now! Something to celebrate for Swindlehurst and the fraudulent-postal-vote Labour Mafia and co., eh. Here are some businesses that left Slough high street before it literally collapsed (my apologies if I missed any): Marks and Spencer, Games Workshop, Whittard, Argos, Waterstones, Pizza Hut, River Island, Top Man, Ciro Citterio, Clarks, HMV, Top Shop/Top Man, Dixons, Currys. More to come, including any that are still there.

    • Stranger

      01:41, 15 January 2020

      What does it matter? There are pop-up businesses and pound shops and gambling dens and payday loan shops and craft shops in Slough high street now! Who needs roofs, eh.

