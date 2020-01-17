High Street supermarket and butchers allowed to re-open following mouse infestation

Slough Store and Halal Meat has been allowed to re-open following a mouse infestation.

The shop was forced to close on Wednesday following a visit from Slough Borough Council's food and safety team.

The situation was deemed an imminent risk to public health and the owners of the shop, at 267 High Street, were immediately served with a Food Hygiene Prohibition Notice and told to close to customers.

Following a written request from the managers, officers re-visited the site today (Friday) and found it no longer posed an imminent risk to the public.

An update on the council's website states: "Improvements have been made at the premises, including extensive cleaning, disposal of some food, proofing and pest control visits and baiting."

Advice has also been given to the business on preventing a recurrence.

The council is still required to attend Slough Magistrates' Court on Monday to seek endorsement of the Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice into an Order.