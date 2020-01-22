Slough firefighters extinguish car fire

05:45PM, Wednesday 22 January 2020
A car that caught alight due to a smoking engine was put out by Slough firefighters today.
The driver of the car pulled the vehicle over at the junction of Stafford Avenue and Cumberland Avenue after smoke started coming from the engine.
By the time the crew from Slough arrived at the scene at about 3.30pm the car was completely ablaze.
Firefighters spent about half an hour putting the fire out. No one was injured.
