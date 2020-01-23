Family of Slough man who died on Boxing Day: 'Never wrong to seek help'

The family of a man who died after he was found with serious head injuries in Slough High Street have said he was 'consumed by mental health issues' - but it 'never changed the way he loved'.

Phillip Deans, 36, from Slough, was found in the early hours of Christmas Day but later died in hospital from his injuries.

Thames Valley Police arrested Dawid Debski, 25, of Faraday Close, Slough, in connection with Mr Deans’ death and charged him with one count of murder.

Debski appeared via video link at Reading Crown Court on New Year’s Eve and a trial is scheduled for Monday, June 8.

In a tribute released by police today (Thursday), Phillip's family said: “On Boxing Day 2019, our family said goodbye to our son, brother, uncle and friend, Phillip Deans.

“He was a vibrant member of any community he was a part of, he always sought to do right by those who he connected with, and would always leave a good impression.

“He was, much like many of us, consumed by mental health issues but it never changed the way he loved. He is going to be sorely missed by his family, his friends, and the wider community.

“It is never wrong to seek help. It is fundamental to our society that we recognise these things and push forward.

“This is what Phil would have wanted.”