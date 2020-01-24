Teenager sentenced for 'violent and shocking' attack

A 15-year-old boy has been sentenced after stabbing a 17-year-old five times.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced for GBH and possession of a bladed article in Slough on Friday, January 17.

The charges relate to an incident on November 5 when the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was walking along Bantry Road, Cippenham at around 3pm.

The victim was stabbed by the 15-year-old five times and taken to hospital in a life threatening condition.

The offender was arrested on the day of the offence, and charged the next day, November 6.

After spending five days in hospital the victim has now made a full recovery.

On December 6 last year the youth was convicted at Reading Crown Court after admitting charges of Section 18 GBH and possession of a pointed/ bladed article.

Investigating officer, DC Zoe Batten, of Slough police station said: “This was a violent and shocking attack by a 15-year-old boy on a 17-year-old.

“The victim sustained stab wounds and was taken to hospital in a life threatening condition. Thankfully he has made a full recovery.

“Thames Valley Police will always investigate such incidents with great robustness, and I am very pleased that the victim has now recovered.”

He was sentenced to an 18-month detention training order at Reading Crown Court.