Chinese New Year celebrated at Queensmere Observatory shopping centre

A shopping centre welcomed the ‘Year of the Rat’ with traditional Chinese Lion dancers on Saturday.

The event at Queensmere Observatory was in celebration of Chinese New Year and included performances and children’s activities.

Chris Shaw, centre manager at Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre, said: “We are thrilled that our Chinese New Year celebrations were enjoyed by so many of our shoppers.

“As a centre we want to celebrate our local community and the diverse mix that makes it so unique which is why we will be hosting multi-cultural community events throughout 2020.”

The event was the first of the centre’s ‘mini melās’ events – the Sanskrit word for gathering or village fair.

Chris added: “Our next mini melā will be taking place in the coming weeks and we can’t wait for shoppers to see what we have lined up”

The performers were provided by the Hulutang group.