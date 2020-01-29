Fire in commercial property caused by washing machine

A washing machine caught fire at a commercial property in Malton Avenue in the early hours of this morning.

Two Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue crews from Slough and one from Langley were sent to the scene at 5.24am.

Upon arrival, crews found an industrial washing machine alight.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire before ventilating the area.

Crews were at the scene for about an hour.