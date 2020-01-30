SITE INDEX

    • Emergency services called to house fire in Slough

    Maidenhead garage fire put out by firefighters

    Fire crews from Slough, Maidenhead and Windsor were called to a house fire in Ledgers Road, Slough at 4:27pm yesterday (Wednesday).

    They remained at the scene for over an hour where four firefighters in breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

