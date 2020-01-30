Emergency services called to house fire in Slough

05:18PM, Thursday 30 January 2020
Fire crews from Slough, Maidenhead and Windsor were called to a house fire in Ledgers Road, Slough at 4:27pm yesterday (Wednesday).
They remained at the scene for over an hour where four firefighters in breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.
