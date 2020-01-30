SITE INDEX

    • Police make two arrests in connection with 'corrosive substance' attack

    David Lee

    Police alert warns drivers about distraction burglaries in Ascot

    Thames Valley Police has arrested two men in connection with a doorstep attack where a man had a ‘corrosive substance’ thrown at his face.

    The victim, a 27-year-old man, heard a knock at the door at about 7.50pm on Sunday (Jan26) and had liquid thrown at him when he answered it.

    He suffered severe facial burns and is still in hospital in a stable condition.

    Two other men aged in their twenties, who were in the property at the time, suffered minor injuries to their hands and arms but have since been discharged from hospital.

    Police have arrested two men, both 21 and from Slough, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remain in police custody.

    Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously quoting the reference number 43200029075.

